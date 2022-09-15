FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students on the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Northwest Regional Campus will take part in a live-action event called a “Community Action Poverty Simulation” that will bring them face-to-face with the challenges that many health care patients encounter in everyday life.

According to a UAMS press release, students will “role-play a month in the lives of low-income families as they navigate a number of scenarios that replicate things like hospitals, clinics, schools, social services offices, police stations, courts, banks, check cashing organizations, grocery stores and more.” The exercise is designed to “help the students understand poverty in an experiential setting so they will have more empathy and understanding for their patients.”

The Community Action Poverty Simulation was created by the Missouri Association for Community Action, a network of community action agencies throughout Missouri that provide a variety of services to low-income individuals and families.