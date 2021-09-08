UAMS program offers mental health care to Hurricane Ida evacuees in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is offering mental health care to the those forced to move to Arkansas due to the damages of Hurricane Ida.

According to university officials, AR-Connect will offer multiple services to help evacuees dealing with medication management, substance abuse, anxiety or depression via live video.

UAMS officials say that the services will be provided at no cost regardless of the patient’s insurance status, but anyone seeking treatment must reside in Arkansas, even if temporarily.

The virtual clinic sees patients Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To arrange an appointment with an AR-Connect therapist, call the 24-hour AR-Connect call center at 501-526-3563 or 800-482-9921, which is available every day.

Representatives from the call center says that patients do not need a medical referral to access the program.

For more details on the AR-Connect program, head to UAMS.edu.