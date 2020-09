FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The UAMS Northwest Regional Campus hosted a COVID-19 drive-thru clinic.

Testing was free for everyone over 16 years old.

UAMS program coordinator Janine Boyer said today was very successful.

“We had a quick turn around because they had a space open up. So they don’t usually do them this quickly for only being able to get the word out for a few days,” she said. “It’s been really good.”

Boyer said they expect to host more COVID-19 drive-up testing in the future.