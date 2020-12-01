UAMS providing free COVID-19 testing and flu shots

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will have a free community drive-up clinic for COVID-19 testing and flu shots in Springdale.

The event is Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education

2422 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Testing and flu shots will be administered in the main parking lot.

There are no out-of-pocket costs to the patient for either the COVID testing or the flu shots. Bilingual translators will be on site for Marshallese and Spanish-speaking people.

You do not have to be a UAMS patient to be seen. This testing is for everyone who feels they need testing.

Patients will get instructions on how to take care of themselves and their families at home. Test results will be returned either through an online patient portal, letter, or phone call.