LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Center for the Study of Obesity will lead a $1.2 million research project spanning three years examining how the availability of school meals benefits the mental and behavioral status of children.

According to a press release from UAMS, the study is peer reviewed and funded by an R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health National Institute of Mental Health. The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is among the partnering groups on the project.

Professor Michael Thomsen said the study provides a unique opportunity to understand how school meal policy can impact common childhood behavioral disorders like ADHD.

“We will be able to study whether better access to school meals reduces the burden of behavioral disorders among children who face an elevated risk of food insecurity,” Thomsen said. “We’ll specifically be looking at whether diagnosis or health care use is impacted when schools provide universal free meals, make breakfast available after classes begin (breakfast after the bell) — or even both meal delivery options. Earlier evidence indicates that more children are able to participate in school nutrition when schools are able to take advantage of these meal options.”

The release says the researchers have three specific aims, spanning gender, ethnicity, age and socioeconomic backgrounds. The aims are: