SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UAMS has received a $2 million donation from the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, according to a press release.

The donation will go towards the construction of the UAMS Health Orthopaedics & Sports Performance Center, which is expected to open in the summer of 2025.

The 115,000-square-foot, $85 million facility will provide exclusive care for student-athletes at the University of Arkansas.

For information on the facility, click here.