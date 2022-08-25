SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Springdale, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences was awarded more than $250,000 in American Rescue Plan funding on August 25 as part of the AmeriCorps VISTA program’s food security initiative.

UAMS will work with AmeriCorps to address food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas and work to improve the state’s food system.

“Food insecurity affects 1 in 4 Arkansans and we feel that they need better access. They need great access to good food,” said Emily English with the Office of Community Health and Research at UAMS.

“Through our partnership, we’re able to give federal funding, so like the American Rescue Plan funding for the food insecurity initiative, and able to support local non-profits,” said Orlaith Duggan, program specialist with AmeriCorps VISTA’s food security initiative.

UAMS is recruiting up to 25 people to serve in the AmeriCorps VISTA program. Those people will work with local organizations addressing food insecurity like pantries and sustainable food systems.