LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — William C. “Bill” Culp, M.D., made a $500,000 commitment to establish the Dr. William Culp Endowed Professorship in Interventional Radiology in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Medicine’s Department of Radiology.

According to a July 14 press release, Culp is a retired professor of radiology, surgery and neurology who served as vice chair for radiology research in the UAMS Department of Radiology. He has many years of clinical experience, developing new stroke therapies as well as studying stroke treatments, including interventional radiology.

“Dr. Culp devoted his expertise, energy and resources to finding new treatments for stroke and advancing the field of interventional radiology during his two decades on our faculty,” said Susan S. Smyth, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice chancellor of UAMS and dean of the College of Medicine. “He is the epitome of a visionary and forward-thinking scientist, clinician and educator, and his gift will support this important area of research for many decades to come.”

“After my wonderful experience in interventional radiology for many years, it is my desire to share this subspecialty with others at UAMS,” said Culp. “The critical essence of this was the study, discovery, invention and application of these steps to clinical care — caring for the human beings of our community.”

The gift will support research in interventional or neuro-interventional radiology, with the goal of contributing to the publication of research and the development of new techniques and devices.

“We are thankful and grateful for Dr. Culp’s continued devotion to the Department of Radiology,” said Arabinda K. Choudhary, M.D., MBA, chair of the department in the UAMS College of Medicine. “This endowed professorship will be instrumental in advancing the department’s research efforts and will help innovate new practices for clinical care.”