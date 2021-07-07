UAMS says COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy still an issue

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas for Medical Science says vaccine hesitancy is still an issue in Northwest Arkansas.

A recent poll by the Northwest Arkansas Council in partnership with Benton and Washington counties reveals 60% of people have some degree of hesitancy about the vaccine, and 10-20% describe themselves as very hesitant to get a shot.

UAMS Vice Chancellor Pearl McElfish says she’s heard similar reaction throughout several vaccine clinics.

She says it’s normal to question something new, but adds that people should feel reassured now that millions of people have already successfully been vaccinated without experiencing side effects.

“On one end of the scale you have a minimal amount of risk,” McElfish said. “On the other end of the scale you have an immense amount of risk in COVID hospitalizations and death and risk to your loved ones.
And so, even if you are a moderate amount hesitancy, even if you are very hesitant, there are many motivators why it is important to get the vaccine.”

McElfish says it’s important people have an honest conversation with their doctors if they are wary about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. He says that the shots are safe, and encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated.

