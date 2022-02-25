SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale will soon be home to a new sports orthopedic care center.

The UAMS Sports Orthopedic Complex will provide services like rehab and orthopedic and sports medicine care.

Plans for the complex were unveiled on February 25 during the annual Springdale chamber meeting where the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences highlighted its work in Northwest Arkansas over the last 15 years.

Dr. Cam Patterson with UAMS says a facility like this is needed in the area.

“Northwest Arkansas is the fastest-growing part of the state, one of the fastest-growing communities in the country,” Patterson said. “We want to make sure that people who live here have access to world-class care.”

The complex will be located near Arkansas Children’s Northwest and is expected to open sometime next year.