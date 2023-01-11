FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Board of Health meets with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences officials to learn about a new study looking at the health impact of structural racism.

The study is being funded by a grant from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities. It will involve about 500 black men from Arkansas 45 and older.

Part of the study will be looking at the impacts of getting a universal basic income. Half of the participants will be getting a $500-a-month stipend for six months, while the other half will not.

The participants will be surveyed every three months during a 12-month period on the impact.