FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences researchers found Marshallese people face high rates of diabetes and heart disease.

The researchers say the Republic of Marshal Islands has one of the highest rates of type 2 diabetes in the world.

The United States conducted nuclear testing on the islands between 1946-58 contributing to the high rates of diabetes.

15,000 Marshallese people live in Arkansas, 40% of those who live in Northwest Arkansas have diabetes while 15% of all Arkansans have diabetes.