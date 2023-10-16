BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences shows that minority women are more likely to get breast cancer screenings than white women, contradicting assumptions that white women are more likely to receive screenings.

In the study, a team of researchers including UAMS professor Dr. Rachelle Narcisse analyzed a National Health Interview Survey carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alongside several other factors, to delve into the trends surrounding mammogram screenings among minority women.

The study looked into historical data patterns and brought to light a narrative that challenges longstanding assumptions.

Narcisse highlighted that previous research had consistently shown disparities, indicating that minorities were less likely to undergo crucial mammogram screenings compared to their white counterparts. However, CDC data shows a trend that dates back to 2010 that illustrates a reversal in this statistic.

The Breast Center in Bentonville specializes in mammograms and early detection. Dr. Holly Gonzales says that early detection can save lives.