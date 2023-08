LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study by The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences looks at how women living in rural communities get financial support when fighting cancer.

The study found those women generally get that help either from within their communities or from organizations that provide financial aid.

It also found those patients did not have equal access to that help like many other women do. Researchers interviewed 36 women with cancer histories as part of the study.