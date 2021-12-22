UAMS warns of another COVID-19 surge

FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UAMS is warning that Arkansas could see another COVID-19 surge because of the Omicron variant.

The December 2021 brief expects COVID-19 cases to increase into the new year. Hospitalizations are also expected to rise from 39 to 46 admissions daily, according to the forecast.

Mark Williams, dean of the college of public health at UAMS, said the surge would likely come in the new year.

“Could be the possibility of a third wave of COVID in Arkansas which will peak approximately in mid-January or early February or mid-March at the latest,” Williams said.

Williams said the key to helping stopping another surge is for people to get the vaccine and the booster shot as soon as possible because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

You can read the full COVID-19 forecast here.