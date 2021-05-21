UAMS warns of surge in COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences warning of a potential surge in COVID-19 cases this summer due to variants.

On Tuesday, Arkansas reported the largest single-day increase in cases in nearly a month, adding more than 300.

And despite COVID-19 cases regularly declining, Dr. Mark Williams with the College of Public Health at UAMS says it’s the number of people not vaccinated and the variants circulating that could threaten the low case count.

“The variant circulating last year has been replaced by the UK variant, the UK variant is more infectious,” Willams said. “It means it’s more easy to transmit and get, and once you have it, it’s more virulent. It makes you sicker.”

Williams says the state health department and UAMS have been working together improve vaccine availability.

