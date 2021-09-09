UAPB students eligible for scholarship from Beyonce, Jay-Z foundations

UAPB announced that the school is receiving a share of $2 million in scholarship funds from the foundations of entertainers Beyonce and Jay-Z. Photo: Matt Sayles, Associated Press

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced Thursday that the school is receiving a share of $2 million in scholarship funds from the foundations of entertainers Beyonce and Jay-Z to support students going into the arts.

University officials said they have partnered with the Carters and Tiffany & Co. to fund the About Love Scholarship.

Representatives from the BeyGOOD foundation said that $2 million in scholarships will be awarded to support students in the arts and creative fields at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including UAPB.

Scholarships will also be awarded to Lincoln University, Norfolk State University, Bennett College and Central State University, UAPB officials noted

The scholarship application will open at each school on Friday, September 10 and close on Sunday, September 26 at 10:59 PM CST.

