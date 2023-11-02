FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department announced today that its recent drug take back event was its best ever.

UAPD made the announcement in a Facebook post on Nov. 2.

The post says that the event, which occurred on Oct. 28, yielded just over 13 pounds of unused or expired medications.

When paired with the amount accumulated since the last drug take back event, UAPD has collected nearly 52 pounds of medications.

“This is a massive step toward a safer and healthier community,” the post said.