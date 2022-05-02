FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas police are investigating an alleged acquaintance rape at Humphreys Hall that happened somewhere between 9:30-10:35 p.m. on April 27, according to the university’s crime log.

Lt. Mike Oakes with UAPD says one man and one woman are involved. Both are students who knew each other.

Oakes says investigators are working on the case. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Washington County prosecutor for review.

No arrests have been made.