FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas campus police is investigating an alleged acquaintance rape.

According to the university’s daily crime log from February 22, the alleged rape was reported to have occurred at Pomfret Hall between 10 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, and 1 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.