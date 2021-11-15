UAPD investigating rape at Yocum Hall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a rape at a dorm on campus.

It is reported to have happened early in the morning of November 5 at Yocum Hall. UAPD is calling this an alleged “acquaintance rape”.

Anyone with information should contact UAPD.

UAPD is also investigating a rape outside Yocum Hall that was reported to have occurred Thursday, October 28.

According to a Facebook post from UAPD, a student told the Campus Security Authority she was raped outdoors between Lot 50 and N. Garland Avenue.

If anyone has information regarding either incident, they can call or text UAPD at 479-575-2222. Anonymous messages can be sent to UAPD using the SafeZone app

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers