UAPD investigating rape at Yocum Hall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a rape at a dorm on campus.

It is reported to have happened early in the morning of November 5 at Yocum Hall. UAPD is calling this an alleged “acquaintance rape”.

Anyone with information should contact UAPD.

UAPD is also investigating a rape outside Yocum Hall that was reported to have occurred Thursday, October 28.

According to a Facebook post from UAPD, a student told the Campus Security Authority she was raped outdoors between Lot 50 and N. Garland Avenue.

If anyone has information regarding either incident, they can call or text UAPD at 479-575-2222. Anonymous messages can be sent to UAPD using the SafeZone app