FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas police encourages Garth Brooks concert-goers to review traffic patterns and parking lot access before the concert at Razorback Stadium on April 23.

Parking is only being sold ahead of the concert and people need to show their handtag when parking.

Traffic patterns will be similar to a home football game. Capt. Matt Mills with UAPD says the department is ready for the influx of fans this weekend.

“There’s been a months-long planning process prior to the event with us, and athletics and many partners on our campus, plus the Garth Brooks production company and crew,” Miller said.

