Uber and Lyft offering free rides to vaccination sites

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Weekly vaccination numbers continue to decline here in Arkansas, while Governor Asa Hutchinson has launched a commercial campaign of his own to combat the issue. President Joe Biden has made an announcement on new partnerships with Uber and Lyft to help get folks to vaccination sites starting May 24th.

In a statement from Uber, it says the mission of partnering with the White House is to help achieve the Biden administration’s goal of getting 70% of the US population vaccinated, and making sure transportation is not a barrier in doing so.

Uber says it’ll be offering up to 25 dollars for each leg of the trip. I spoke to one Uber driver here in Northwest Arkansas who says he’s glad Uber has decided to help the cause.

“You know I’m glad that they’re trying to do something for the people that is something more than what they have been but giving money back to them as far as going to get their vaccinations I think it is a good thing,” says Uber driver, Dusty Allen.

The program itself is set to run from May 24th to July 4th.