SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KNWA/KFTA) — With spring break approaching, many students will be heading on trips with friends and without the protection, guidance of parents, older adults. To prepare, Uber is partnering with It’s On Us and the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators to offer some rideshare safety tips.

Tips will be sent through email and in-app messaging starting this week to remind riders of important in-app safety features and to help them keep safety on their mind.

Some basic guidance Uber advises its riders to follow is:

you’re staying close to or heading off campus, it’s important to look out for each other and make sure everyone in your group has a safe ride home. Check-In: If you’re headed out on a date or to someone’s place, tell a friend or

roommate, and have a system for checking in with them to let them know you’re safe. Eighty-five percent of students in the United States who are sexually assaulted are victimized by someone they know – and more than half of the assaults take place during a date with the perpetrator. Be extra careful at night: When you’re traveling in the evening, be aware of your

surroundings, have your phone available, and try to request rides when you’re in familiar and well-lit areas. Trust your gut: If you see something that seems out of the ordinary, trust your

If you are choosing rideshare, Uber asks you to “Check Your Ride” before getting into your rideshare vehicle as it’s important to verify the license plate, car make and model, and driver photo and name before getting into the car. If students are ordering a trip for someone else, it is necessary to pass along vehicle and driver information so those riders can verify they are getting into the right vehicle, Uber said.

The car service company has also built safety technology into the Uber platform that riders and drivers can use:

the driver before the trip can start, helping ensure you are getting into the right car. You can opt-in to Verify Your Ride by going into your settings within the app and turning on Verify Your Ride. Choose to use it for every trip or just at night. Share My Trip: Once a trip starts, tap Share My Trip in the app to share your

driver’s name, photo, license plate, and location with a friend or family member so they can follow the trip in real-time. They will receive a text or push notification that tracks your trip and estimated time of arrival. Emergency Button: If there is ever an emergency, 911 is just a few taps away.

In addition, Uber said it requires all drivers to undergo a criminal and motor vehicle background check before they can begin using the app. Every driver must undergo annual criminal and motor vehicle background checks and continuous criminal checks, ensuring that they meet Uber’s safety standards.

In 2021, the service company launched an initiative with Lyft that enables us to share information about the drivers and delivery people deactivated from each company’s platform for the most serious safety incidents, including sexual assaults and physical assaults resulting in a fatality.