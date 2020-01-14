Uber rolls out new safety feature

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Uber is rolling out the latest safety solution.

With just a simple click of a button, Uber is implementing a new safety feature to ensure you don’t get in the wrong car.

As of this week, all passengers have the option of supplying a pin code to their driver for verification that they are who they say they are.

All you have to do is simply enable the feature in your settings on the app and you can require a pin verification for every ride or just for night trips.

With this new feature, the trip won’t officially start until the driver enters the code.

Dusty Allen, known as “The Cowboy Uber” around town, said he likes the idea — especially with how many people just jump in his car without checking on who he is.

“It’s going to help out and it’s going to make everyone safer as they ride,” he said.

Allen also said you should always check the driver’s face, the driver’s name, and the vehicle and license plate tag.