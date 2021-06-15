UCA economist receives award for work on COVID-19

CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An associate professor of economics at the University of Central Arkansas College of Business has been recognized for his work to provide accurate information on COVID-19 and dispel misinformation during the pandemic.

According to a news release from the university, Dr. Jeremy Horpedahl received an award from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, which announced on June 13 its ten most recent winners across North America.

Horpedahl won the prize for his policy and data analysis on pandemic-related economic topics such as coronavirus precautions, tolls and trends, vaccination development and distribution, unemployment, as well as local, national, and worldwide financial impacts.

“Part of what motivated me was simply to understand the pandemic better myself, and I was glad to help others navigate the same questions that I had about the state of the world,” Dr. Horpedahl said.

The release says Horpedahl was also a co-recipient of another award from the Mercatus Center for the blog EconomistWritiingEveryDay.com, where he is a weekly contributor.

The release says George Mason University’s Mercatus Center launched the awards initiative through its Emergent Ventures program in March 2020 for entrepreneurs and innovators who work to improve society in during the pandemic. Awards range from $50,000 to $100,000.

More information about Horpedahl’s work can be found on the university’s website.