UCA summer commencement set for Aug. 7 and 8

CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Central Arkansas will hold summer commencement Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8 on The Stripes in Estes Stadium.

The graduate ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The undergraduate ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.

This is a ticketed event that is not open to the general public.

Graduates will each be given a specified number of tickets that they may share with friends and family.

Entry will not be allowed without a ticket.

All tickets are general admission and seats will not be assigned. However, social distancing and face coverings are required.

Those not in attendance can watch a live-streamed version of commencement here.

The university will confer 389 undergraduate degrees and 184 graduate degrees. Due to the cancellation of spring commencement ceremonies, these numbers also represent spring graduates who have chosen to participate in the summer ceremony.