FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships wrapped up Sunday after bringing spectators and cyclists to Fayetteville from around the world.

The event had a positive economic impact on Fayetteville and the region. Owner of The Bike Route in Fayetteville, Ben Upchurch, said he’s seen a big boost in business.

“A lot of people like the people behind me are coming to visit from Iowa, we are seeing a lot of Midwest people and regional people which is great, the more the merrier,” Upchurch said.

Upchurch said along with spectators stopping by the store, so did cyclists competing in the championships.

“The international teams have been in here getting last minute supplies,” Upchurch said. “Some of the Belgium team had some up their equipment held up in customs, so we were able to supply them with a bunch of stuff they’ll be using this weekend.”

Hazel Hernandez with Experience Fayetteville said bike shops weren’t the only ones seeing a boost in sales this weekend.

“You have spectators that follow the sport so they will be staying in our hotels and eating in our restaurants shopping in our stores so of course we’re going to see that economic impact,” Hernandez.