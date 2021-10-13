UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup gives NWA glimpse of upcoming World Championship

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2021 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on October 13 gave media a chance to grab a glimpse of what’s to come in January when Fayetteville hosts the UCI 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championship.

Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Experience Fayetteville Hazel Hernandez said that the athletes competing are the best of the best.

“These are high caliber athletes. We’ve got mountain bike Olympic champions, we’ve got world champions,” Hernandez said. “I mean these are the elite cyclo-cross riders in both women and men competition.”

The 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships will take place January 28-30 at Centennial Park in Fayetteville.

