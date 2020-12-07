UI tax rates increasing for businesses forced to make pandemic-related layoffs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Yet another hit could be coming to business owners during this pandemic.

Every time a business lays off an employee, it is taxed. That money then goes into the unemployment insurance trust fund for those who lost their jobs. With the number of layoffs in 2020, that tax rate is about to jump up by up to 36%.

“I don’t think business will ever be the same, I really don’t,” said Brant Barnes.

Barnes owns several businesses, from real estate and insurance to restaurant franchises. The pandemic has forced him to lay off a dozen employees. Now, he is being taxed for it.

“What we’d really like to see is that second quarter thrown out- that not held against us,” he said.

When an employer lays someone off, their unemployment insurance tax rate goes up to help refill the state’s unemployment fund. It is an added blow for businesses already hurting.

26 other states are waiving the fees but, Secretary of Commerce, Mike Preston said this may not be an easy fix.

“At some point later down the road we’re kind of kicking the can down the road and asking businesses later to make that up,” he said.

$50 million of CARES Act funding was approved for the trust fund until a decision is made on waiving the UI tax rates. However, Governor Hutchinson is asking that be set aside and reconsidered for other purposes.

In the meantime, business owners, like Barnes, wait hopefully for some kind of relief by the first of the year.

“We’re really going to see the effects of our March problem going into January of this year,” Barnes said. “Eventually they will tax us higher and higher and higher til we’ve offset that deficit.”

Preston said the governor’s office is still considering its options, including potentially waiving the fees like other states are doing. Arkansas is one of only six states that is charging employees for layoffs during the pandemic.