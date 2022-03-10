FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “Of course, I worry about my friends back home and my family, but I text them every day, and they are happy that I am here in America,” says Olena Havrylova, a 10th-grade Ukrainian exchange student currently attending Ozark High School.

Olena and her family are from Stanytsia Luhanska, a town less than an hour from the Russian border.

She says first hearing the news that Russia invaded her home was one of the scariest things she had ever heard.

“I was worried during the first days we had school break, and I’m happy that I wasn’t able to do any work,” says Olena.

Host mom Chandra Tompkins says learning the news was also an out-of-body experience for her and something she’ll never forget.

“My heart was heavy on how to talk to her about it because I’ve never experienced something like that, so how do I explain it to a 15-year-old girl from another country,” says Tompkins.

But the way has been handling the news and herself, Tompkins says, shows her courage and maturity.

“I admire her strength and her bravery and her love for her country; I think that’s something that especially now we can all learn from,” says Tompkins.

Host dad, Andrew Tompkins, says he does not want her to leave after the school year is over; he says her Ukrainian family feels the same way.

The exchange student program says right now it is a fluid situation, but in the meantime, she couldn’t be more thankful for the support of her American family, her American friends, and everyone in the Ozark school system.

“I really appreciate it, and I have a really good time here,” says Olena.

Olena says her family has not been able to leave her hometown because her brother is of military age.

Thankfully though, she says everyone in her family is okay, and the last several days in her hometown have been quiet.