FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Ukrainian native and Bentonville resident, Nataliya Chapovska, had this video of her father-in-law sent to her yesterday.

It was sent by a volunteer who rescued him from his home in Severodonetsk.

“We hadn’t had the chance to talk to him for 12 days; they had no light, no heat, not water, and the district where he lives is like a Warzone,” says Chapovska.

During that time, she knew Russian forces had been firing on civilian centers.

“They know what stores are open, and they are bombing those stores so when people go out to buy bread they bombed those stores in it is just horrible,” says Chapovska.

Nataliya says her father-in-law only had food and water prepared for one week. But because his building had windows and walls blown by Russian bombs, the water in his bathtub froze over, leaving him with nearly nothing.

“He only had a little bit of bread and no water,” says Chapovska.

Thankfully the volunteers she’s coordinating with were able to locate him before it was too late, and she hopes the rest of Ukrainian can hold on as well.

“Nobody understands what the purpose of this is; for us, we do not understand because they are calling us Nazis. I mean, we speak almost the same language,” says Chapovska.

Chapovska says her father-in-law cannot be evacuated from the country because he is still between the fighting age of 18 and 60.

However, he is being transported away from the conflict to the city of Lviv.