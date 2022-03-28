FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Elena Eckert is a Ukrainian native who’s lived in Northwest Arkansas for the last six years.

She moved here to work for Walmart as an attorney, and now she’s trying to get her mom here as well, who, until several weeks ago, lived in Mariupol.

“For two weeks, we lost all communication with her,” says Eckert.

Two weeks of hoping for the best while imagining the worst.

“Horrific stories about humanitarian corridors being opened, but then once people start crossing they were being shot at,” says Eckert. “That may be that I will never know exactly what happened. They do all of those huge graves full of people, and I’ll have no idea where she’s buried.”

Thankfully her 80-year-old mom escaped with her 50-year-old friend and made it to Western Ukraine, where they met up with Eckert’s husband.

An American Marine who went over to rescue them. Saving her mom but losing everything she knew.

“My mom and dad‘s wedding photo, any memories from my sister who passed away several years ago, and everything of hers,” says Eckert.

Eckert’s mom and husband were able to make it all the way to the Dominican, the closest they could get her to the United States.

Hoping and praying that she’ll be at home with them in Northwest Arkansas sometime soon.

“The official process is to apply where you are and wait where you are. How long, no one will tell you,” says Eckert.

Eckert says she’s been going back and forth with immigration lawyers to see if they’re able to expedite the process or if obtaining a refugee visa is even possible.