FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A film from Ukraine and a film from Russia are among the more than 100 submissions to the Fort Smith International Film Festival this year.

Russian filmmaker Roman Sinitsyn, who won during last year’s festival, submitted his film “One” this year. Executive Director of the Fort Smith International Film Festival, Brandon Chase Goldsmith, said he’s been in communication with the Russian filmmaker during the antiwar protests in the country.

“He was explaining to me how their exchange rate had doubled,” Goldsmith said. “He was showing pictures of empty shelves at the stores in Russia.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian film “Valera” wrapped up filming in the country just before Russia’s invasion. Goldsmith said the film could feature some of the last shots of the country before the war. He said the plot of the film is also fitting to describe the bravery of Ukrainian people right now.

“It’s the guy who doesn’t want to be a hero kind of story, but that’s kind of what people in the Ukraine are having to do right now,” Goldsmith said.

The festival has received more than 190 film submissions from 34 different countries. The festival will take place Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.