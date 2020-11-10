Ulta to open beauty shops at 100 Target stores in 2021

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, people walk through the parking lot at a Target store in Oklahoma City. Target has reported that its sales as measured by a key metric registered their strongest performance to date for the company’s fiscal second quarter. It’s the latest evidence that big-box stores are becoming consumers’ prime shopping destinations during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest beauty chain has a deal to place shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.

Ulta Beauty and Target said Tuesday that the shops will be located next to Target’s existing beauty sections.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The partnership comes as the coronavirus pandemic has upended shopping habits.

Customers are increasingly focused on one-stop shopping experiences as a way to minimize exposure to COVID-19. But the deal could hurt department stores like Macy’s, which had already seen their share of their beauty business eroded even before the pandemic.