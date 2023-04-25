FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Art of Wine is returning to the Walton Arts Center with their fan-favorite wine tasting event, Uncorked! on Friday, July 21.

The Walton Arts Center says that attendees will be able to experience the “wine wonderland” while enjoying food from local restaurants.

The event is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. However, for those wanting a head start, the Walton Arts Center is now offering an express pass which can be added onto a ticket purchase for $25 per person and allows early entrance at 7:30 p.m.

A limited amount of early bird tickets are available now for a discounted price of $80. Once early bird tickets are gone, general admission tickets will cost $95.

Reserve Room Tasting tickets are available now for $200 and include a dedicated private entrance and access to the Reserve Room with a special selection of wines and additional food options.

Tickets can be purchased online at waltonartscenter.org, in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office or by calling 479-443-5600. Those wanting to purchase tickets need to be 21 years old or older.