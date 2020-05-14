Unemployed Arkansans have received millions of dollars since the health crisis began

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hundreds of millions of dollars have already gone to unemployed Arkansans since the health crisis began.

This is according to Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston.

He said right now our state’s trust fund for unemployment insurance has $778 million after already distributing $109 million from the trust.

The CARES Act paid out $248 million across the state.

This money is the additional $600 going to those on unemployment.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment (PUA) compensation which guarantees an extra 13 weeks to those who were on employment before the pandemic has paid out half a million dollars.

Preston said to date, over $357 million has been paid through unemployment assistance programs.

“Funds are getting out there, hopefully getting to the people who are in desperate need of them,” Preston said.

Preston also gave an update on pandemic unemployment assistance since it was launched last week, the state has received 30,000 applications.

Preston hopes to have payments available by May 18.

PUA is available for self-employed workers and independent contractors.

