Unemployment claims reach 132,000 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans have filed 132,000 unemployment claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

State Secretary of Commerce Michael Preston said he expects that number to reach 150,000 by the end of the week.

He said the pace of claims has slowed down in the last week.

Sec. Preston said anyone who filed a claim ending March 21 or 28 should have already received checks and the additional $600 payment from the federal government.

“If you filed on the week ending April 4 you can expect that to be processed on Sunday and your check or funds into your account this coming Monday,” Preston said.

Sec. Preston reminded everyone filing for unemployment to do weekly check-ins of their online claims going forward.