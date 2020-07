FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As cases continue to stay high across Arkansas, unemployment numbers are falling.

According to the Arkansas Division of Work Force Services, unemployment went from 9.6% in May to 8% in June.

That amounts to 23,922 fewer unemployed Arkansans last month.

Over the same period of time, jobless rates across the country decreased over two full percentage points, going from 13.3% in May to 11.1% in June.