Unemployment work search requirement to reinstate June 28

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re receiving unemployment benefits you’ll soon have to prove you’re searching for work.

Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston says the work search requirement was previously waived due to the pandemic.

But he says the requirement will be back starting the week of June 28.

“We’ll be sending out some communications through the Department of Workforce Services with more specific information related to that again this is going back to what we were doing before the pandemic started,” Preston said.

Preston says you can still complete the process online.