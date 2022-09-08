SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Unilever donated $250,000 worth of products to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank which provides people with more than just food.

It will come in two shipments. The first shipment includes self and house-cleaning products.

“It’s product that those people need,” said Kent Eikenberry, president and CEO of Northwest Arkansas Food Bank “With inflation the way it is, and food costs the way it is, they don’t have the money left over to go buy it.”

“To be able to contribute these important products that people know and are comfortable bringing into their house, we couldn’t be happier to do it,” said Unilever Senior Director Stratton Sigler.

Sigler says peoples’ familiarity with his company’s products will help normalize their difficult situations.