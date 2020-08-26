Unilever partners with Dove for Self-Esteem project

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The LPGA tournament soon and some changes are taking place, not just because of the pandemic.

Consumer goods company Unilever is partnering with Dove with the hashtag #DoveSelfEsteemProject to help young people reach their full potential.

Unilever has been apart of the tournament with events like Mommy and Me yoga and youth golf events.

“Just really excited for the event this week and I know it is going to be a little different but really excited to get out there and to cheer on the ladies virtually and looking forever to a great event this week,” Marketing Lead Suzanne Baker said.

You will be able to see the #DoveEsteem on the caddies this year.

Dove’s self-esteem month starts in October.