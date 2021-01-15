Union: 17 Chicago cops resting in burgled office suspended

News

by: DON BABWIN Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — The president of the Chicago Police officers’ union says 17 officers and supervisors have been suspended for their involvement in an incident in which several officers were captured on video lounging in the office of a congressman during last summer’s unrest.

John Catanzara says the officers received suspensions ranging from one  day to 20 days and that the union has filed grievances challenging them.

The video showing officers in the office of Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush at a time of widespread vandalism that happened in the city and around the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

The police department has only confirmed the investigation is complete.

