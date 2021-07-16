Union City Police issue Amber Alert for 3 siblings; one suspect wanted for child sex crimes

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Union City Police have issued a Amber Alert for three siblings who are suspected to be with two suspects, one of whom is wanted for sexual assault of a child.

Officials say 6-year-old Jensen, 12-year-old Kizzabelle, and 13-year-old Jayden were last seen by family members July 15 in Edmond.

  • 12-year-old Kizzabelle
  • 6-year-old Jensen and 13-year-old Jayden

32-year-old Samantha King and 35-year-old Christian King are suspected of taking the children.

  • Christian King
  • Samantha King

Christian has active warrants in Canadian County for sexual assault of a child. Officials also say he made suicidal comments to family members recently.

Authorities say they are possibly headed to Owasso/Tulsa area.

The Kings drive a black 2006 Honda with Oklahoma license plate ‘JNJ839’.

black 2006 honda accord

If you see the suspects or children or have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

