Union Cyclist Internationale bringing cyclist from around the world to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville preps for an international cyclist championship.

The Union Cyclist Internationale is bringing cyclists from around the world to Centennial Park in January 2020.

Oz Trails Spokesperson J.T. Geren says it’s exciting to show the world how much Northwest Arkansas loves cycling.

“This is just a start. This is just the beginning of NWA in a global stage as a destination for cycling,” Geren said.

The UCI awarded Fayetteville as the country’s first “Bike City” in February for its commitment to cycling.

