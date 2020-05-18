Unite to restore the meaning of Memorial Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local organizations start a journey to honor fallen heroes across the state.

Arkansas Hospice kicked off a traveling campaign by showing its support alongside non-profit groups, Carry the Load and Sheepdog Impact Assistance.

According to a spokesman for Arkansas Hospice, in honor of Memorial Day, the groups will raise awareness for all heroes who have sacrificed for our freedoms – military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

“It’s such an important day of the year. To let Memorial Day go by and not honor the fallen with some live events, we just, we couldn’t do it. So, we reached out again to Sheepdog as well as Carry the Load and so Arkansas hospice has partnered with them doing some good live events for Memorial Day to honor the fallen,” said Ronnie Caveness, Veterans Service Coordinator, Arkansas Hospice.

The groups will be traveling across the state and will meet up in Dallas on Memorial Day.