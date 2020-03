FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. United Airlines said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, that it is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until early September, forcing it to cancel thousands more flights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — United Airlines is temporarily suspending flights to San Francisco out of Northwest Arkansas National Airport due to the threat of coronavirus.

According to Alex English with XNA, it was the airline’s decision to cancel the flights due to the threat.

English says that flights should resume after October 1.