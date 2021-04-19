United Nations art ambassador to be featured at Rogers Experimental House

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Experimental House has announced its first guest artist residence for 2021.

United Nations Art Ambassador Ibiyinka Alao will be featured at the Rogers Experimental House until May 30.

One of the largest paintings in the world is being installed.

The painting is 100 ft. wide and 12 ft. tall. Once it is hung in the gallery, Alao will continue adding to the painting, and the piece will serve as a backdrop for community events. “It has become for me a way to maybe have hope for myself, and if I’m able, to give hope for people coming out of the pandemic.” Alao said.

The huge painting, titled “Eternity”, is one of several works to be displayed at the Rogers Experimental House, five of which were recently included at an exhibit at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers