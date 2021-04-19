United Nations art ambassador to be featured at Rogers Experimental House

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Experimental House has announced its first guest artist residence for 2021.

United Nations Art Ambassador Ibiyinka Alao will be featured at the Rogers Experimental House until May 30.

One of the largest paintings in the world is being installed.

The painting is 100 ft. wide and 12 ft. tall. Once it is hung in the gallery, Alao will continue adding to the painting, and the piece will serve as a backdrop for community events. “It has become for me a way to maybe have hope for myself, and if I’m able, to give hope for people coming out of the pandemic.” Alao said.

The huge painting, titled “Eternity”, is one of several works to be displayed at the Rogers Experimental House, five of which were recently included at an exhibit at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.