United Nations art ambassador visits Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A United Nations art ambassador makes a stop in Rogers.

The World Trade Center Arkansas welcomed Ibiyinka Alao to discuss art and culture in northwest Arkansas.

Alao has been in the area for several weeks engaging the community with his workshops that incorporate messages of peace, hope, love, forgiveness and unity.

“It’s been tremendous support coming to me from the community about sharing stories about cultural diversity and being able to bridge the gap between various people around Rogers and Northwest Arkansas in general,” Alao said.

Alao will be at the Rogers Experimental House May 21 for a celebration in world culture and art.