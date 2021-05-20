United Nations art ambassador visits Rogers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WORLD TRADE CENTER ARKANSAS

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A United Nations art ambassador makes a stop in Rogers.

The World Trade Center Arkansas welcomed Ibiyinka Alao to discuss art and culture in northwest Arkansas.

Alao has been in the area for several weeks engaging the community with his workshops that incorporate messages of peace, hope, love, forgiveness and unity.

“It’s been tremendous support coming to me from the community about sharing stories about cultural diversity and being able to bridge the gap between various people around Rogers and Northwest Arkansas in general,” Alao said.

Alao will be at the Rogers Experimental House May 21 for a celebration in world culture and art.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers