United States Postal Service closed on July 5

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The United State Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.

According to a news release from the USPS, there will be no regular mail delivery and limited collection runs will be conducted throughout Arkansas.

Although there will be no regular mail delivery on July 5, the USPS says Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered. Normal delivery and collection schedules will resume on Tuesday, July 6.

The USPS says customers can visit their website to find locations of self-service kiosks available post office lobbies.

